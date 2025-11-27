Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,510 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Booking alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,911.85 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,144.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5,395.09. The stock has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. B. Riley lifted their price target on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,141.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.