Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 690 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Bell Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amgen alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $344.57 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $345.84. The firm has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.