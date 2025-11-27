B&I Capital AG Has $6 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Four Corners Property Trust makes up about 2.0% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FCPT. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3665 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $46,901.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 78,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,759.08. This trade represents a 2.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $99,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,800.60. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.