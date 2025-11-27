B&I Capital AG Has $7.28 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

B&I Capital AG increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties comprises about 2.5% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $142,937,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,479,000 after buying an additional 630,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,724,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,363,000 after acquiring an additional 515,063 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 535.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 311,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,259,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $72.81.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The business had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 103.52%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

