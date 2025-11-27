B&I Capital AG Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

B&I Capital AG lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,250 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 10.0% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,792,000. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $230,415. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLD stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day moving average of $112.91. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

