Biglari (NYSE:BH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 50,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 22,364 shares.The stock last traded at $297.30 and had previously closed at $286.96.
Specifically, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 2,032 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $393.35 per share, with a total value of $799,287.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,324,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,953,133.35. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.
Biglari Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $683.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.74.
Institutional Trading of Biglari
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth $498,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 111.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its position in Biglari by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
