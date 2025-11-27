Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.0833.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIOX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut Bioceres Crop Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bioceres Crop Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 5.2%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 4,627,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after buying an additional 928,708 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 993,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 829,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 71,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 745,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 306,624 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $1.62 on Friday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $102.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.