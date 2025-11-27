Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.0833.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIOX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut Bioceres Crop Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 5.2%
Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $1.62 on Friday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $102.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.
