Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.1450. 3,039,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 27,413,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Specifically, CFO Erke Huang sold 410,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $825,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,750. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erke Huang sold 1,089,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $2,374,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,585,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,686.48. This represents a 40.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

BTBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $750.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 4.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bit Digital had a net margin of 127.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 2,892.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

