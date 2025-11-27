Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,476,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,627,230 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $105,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 601,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 4,600,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,202,000 after acquiring an additional 570,905 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:OWL opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $26.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

