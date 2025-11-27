Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Boston Partners lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,329,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 470,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $185,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $101.59 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.