Boston Partners Sells 21,664 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,664 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $223,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $268.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $271.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

