Boston Partners Sells 22,584 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Boston Partners reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,584 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $139,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $578,100,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2,230.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,459 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

