Boston Partners Sells 321,605 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Boston Partners lowered its position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,816,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,605 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Chord Energy were worth $176,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 5,877.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 160.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,863. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chord Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $129.77.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

