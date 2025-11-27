Boston Partners Sells 517,387 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $124,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,679,000 after acquiring an additional 76,368 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 148.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 75.0% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 555,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $122.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $189.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

