Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

BOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Bowhead Specialty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

NYSE BOW opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of -0.93. Bowhead Specialty has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the first quarter valued at $3,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 752,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 105,138 shares during the last quarter.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Articles

