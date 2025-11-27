Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.1667.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWMN. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $626.19 million, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $45.83.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.45 million. Bowman Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, COO Daniel Swayze sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,728.82. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,639.44. This trade represents a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,816. Company insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 478,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $288,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $662,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

