BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Get BRC alerts:

BRCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRC

BRC Stock Up 5.6%

Insider Activity at BRC

Shares of BRCC opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.90. BRC has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 451,184 shares in the company, valued at $577,515.52. This trade represents a 28.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the third quarter valued at $16,206,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BRC by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 792,458 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in BRC by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in BRC in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,456,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.