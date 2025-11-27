Brian Low Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Brian Low Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Brian Low Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $277.55 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $280.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

