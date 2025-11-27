BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.7917.

BRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 0.9%

BRSP opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $734.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.58. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -213.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 101,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 80,918 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,758,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

