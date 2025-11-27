BrilliA (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.8117 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 1,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRIA. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of BrilliA in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $5.00 price target on BrilliA in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BrilliA in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 554.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BrilliA stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

BrilliA Inc is a one-stop service cross-border solution provider for ladies’ intimate apparel brands, managing sales and customer relationships with major clients like Fruit of the Loom, Hanes Brands Inc and H&M. BrilliA Inc is based in SINGAPORE.

