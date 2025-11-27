Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $140.29, but opened at $146.01. Citigroup now has a $176.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $144.00. Brinker International shares last traded at $151.3440, with a volume of 384,715 shares traded.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,572.48. This trade represents a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $2,659,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average is $149.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

