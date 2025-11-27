Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $397.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $399.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

