Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT at $36.00

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have commented on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.29). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alkami Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alkami Technology news, CAO Prerna Sachdeva sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $73,462.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 66,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,670.36. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $504,262.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 409,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148,851.64. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 176.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $44,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

