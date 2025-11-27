Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) PT at $6.60

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $891.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.37 million. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 129.43% and a net margin of 9.34%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 155.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

