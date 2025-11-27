Brokerages Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Target Price at $11.45

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.4545.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 3.9%

MYGN opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $708.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 47.45%.The firm had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter. Myriad Genetics has set its FY23 guidance at ($0.33)-($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,442,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,405 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Voleon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 66.9% during the third quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 114,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,898 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 368.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 129,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 101,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

