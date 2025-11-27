Brokerages Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $13.91

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Trading Up 0.0%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,491,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after buying an additional 384,556 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd now owns 694,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.09.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $861.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

Featured Stories

