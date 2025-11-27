Brokerages Set Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) PT at $7.75

Shares of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Telos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Telos has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.70 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. Telos has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Telos

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld sold 255,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $1,734,498.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,338,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,089,759.42. This trade represents a 16.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,984,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,647,590.75. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 459,949 shares of company stock worth $3,075,414. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Telos by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 771,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 58.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 194,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 50,063 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Telos by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,090,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 457,997 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Articles

