BRP (DOOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $1.5019 billion for the quarter. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS.Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. BRP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 61.26%. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.63 and a beta of 1.21. BRP has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOOO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 905.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BRP by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BRP by 1,057.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BRP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.