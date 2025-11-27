Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $124.2820 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 11.34%.The company had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.7%

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $684.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $75.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Craig Leavitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $242,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,646.62. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $732,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,340.75. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,387 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,721. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 101,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

