Burlington Stores Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 13,734 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 403% compared to the typical volume of 2,729 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $346.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.21.

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,893,000. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 168.4% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 503,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,499,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $64,350,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 667.5% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 307,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,281,000 after acquiring an additional 267,419 shares during the period.

BURL opened at $260.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.09 and a 200-day moving average of $264.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $212.92 and a 12-month high of $309.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

