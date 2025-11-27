Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $31.13 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $277.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $280.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

