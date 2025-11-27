Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.39 and traded as high as C$3.52. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 29,726 shares trading hands.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 0.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$304.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$323.41 million for the quarter. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.3798828 EPS for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

