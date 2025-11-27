Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Sold by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC cut its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 846,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 121,829 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,928,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. CLSA started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cameco to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Cameco Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE CCJ opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $110.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 25.0%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

