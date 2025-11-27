Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.45 and traded as high as C$11.67. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 131,150 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.45.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$530.42 million during the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8618357 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is -12.78%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

