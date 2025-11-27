Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $5.2330 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.8%
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
