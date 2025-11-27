Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Canadian Solar has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canadian Solar Price Performance
Canadian Solar stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.58.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CSIQ
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Solar
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.