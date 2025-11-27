Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Canadian Solar has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Canadian Solar stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 356,625 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,051,228 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 236,115 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,544,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 842,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 145,867 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 661,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.