Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives $12.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.7333.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart sold 62,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $667,882.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,009 shares in the company, valued at $563,485.67. This represents a 54.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Gaurav Singal sold 14,544 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $154,311.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,743.29. The trade was a 35.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,374 shares of company stock worth $2,948,195. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 10,162.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,257,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after buying an additional 3,225,853 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,709,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 3,808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,696 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,173,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,748 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

