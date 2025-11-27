Capital One Financial Comments on Tourmaline Oil Q4 Earnings

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tourmaline Oil in a report released on Monday, November 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Capital One Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tourmaline Oil’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.53%.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities cut Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.30.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU stock opened at C$62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$61.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.29. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$55.40 and a 1 year high of C$70.83.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.83 per share, with a total value of C$598,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 8,197,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,470,903.86. This represents a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

