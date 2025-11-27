Capital One Financial Expects Reduced Earnings for Ovintiv

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.13. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OVV. Zacks Research raised Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,571,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,192,000 after purchasing an additional 312,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,389,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,193 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,110,000 after buying an additional 284,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ovintiv by 12.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,888,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,747,000 after buying an additional 649,819 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.87%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.