Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of CARM stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Carisma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Klichinsky sold 119,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $31,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 541,329 shares of company stock valued at $138,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Carisma Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Featured Stories

