Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Celsius by 9,579.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 820,297 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $5,386,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 216,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,778,490.28. This represents a 4.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $13,827,812.50. The trade was a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,975. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $725.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

