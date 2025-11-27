Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $30.54. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $31.1030, with a volume of 80,972 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 64.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 65,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,164,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,110,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

