Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BXP were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 801.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in BXP in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in BXP by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of BXP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of BXP by 632.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. BXP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. BXP’s payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BXP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BXP from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BXP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BXP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

In other BXP news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,136 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $300,480.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,215,198.46. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,396 shares of company stock worth $2,486,626. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

