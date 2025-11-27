Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,967,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,417,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,000,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,609 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 90.5% during the first quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 985,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,375,000 after purchasing an additional 468,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2,725.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,428,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,286,000 after buying an additional 155,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of WES opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $952.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 34.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

