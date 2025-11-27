Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF $PKW

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 392,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $134.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3774 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

