Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,188 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $504,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,434.68. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,369 shares of company stock valued at $27,307,702. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $201.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $203.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.15 and a 200 day moving average of $171.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Arete upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

