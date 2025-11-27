Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 15,532 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,532 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ball were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ball alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ball by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,370,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after purchasing an additional 210,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ball by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,370,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,480,000 after acquiring an additional 315,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,669,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,709,000 after acquiring an additional 124,814 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $63.35.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.