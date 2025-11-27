Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 15,618 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,618 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ross Stores by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 166,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,296,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $437,131.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,169,865.15. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $177.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

