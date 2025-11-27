Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,079 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

