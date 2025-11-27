ChargePoint (CHPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.35) per share and revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
NYSE:CHPT opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.55. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.
In other news, insider John David Vice sold 2,363 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,141.05. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,426 shares of company stock worth $83,691 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.56.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
